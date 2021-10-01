Apple releases updated New York, San Francisco fonts, and SF Symbols 3 with over 600 new symbols

Mac users can now download and use over 3,100 symbols with SF Symbols 3, a library of iconography designed to integrate seamlessly with San Francisco, the system font for Apple platforms.

Symbols come in nine weights and three scales, and automatically align with text labels. They can be exported and edited in vector graphics editing tools to create custom symbols with shared design characteristics and accessibility features. SF Symbols 3 features over 600 new symbols, enhanced color customization, a new inspector, and improved support for custom symbols.

600+ new symbols

SF Symbols 3’s new symbols, include representations of devices, game controllers, health, communication, objects, and tools. New localized symbols include variants across Arabic, Chinese, Devanagari, Hebrew, Japanese, Korean, Latin, and Thai. These new symbols are available in apps running iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey Beta, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8.

Enhanced color customization

New rendering modes provide greater control over how color is applied to symbols. Hierarchical rendering adds depth and emphasis to symbols using a single tint color with multiple levels of opacity. Palette rendering allows symbols to be customized with multiple contrasting colors. And Multicolor rendering provides intrinsic color across hundreds of symbols.

Configure, preview, copy, paste

The new inspector offers controls for rendering and color configuration. Symbols can be previewed using adaptive Apple platform colors and custom colors on Light and Dark backgrounds. And symbols can now be copied as images with color annotations and pasted in design tools.

Improved support for custom symbols

Custom symbols can now be imported, organized, and annotated with layers to support Hierarchical, Palette, and Multicolor rendering. The new template in version 3 makes creating symbol variants faster and easier, requiring only three source drawings to produce all 27 weight and scale variants.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

As well as the expanded collection of symbols, Apple has released an updated New York font, plus four revised variations on its San Francisco one. This SF is a far cry from the San Francisco “ransom note” font familiar to original Mac users. Instead, SF Pro, “this neutral, flexible, sans-serif typeface is the system font” for iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS. An SF Compact is optimized for Apple Watch.

MacDailyNews Note: You can download Apple’s SF Symbols 3 (207.6 MB) which requires macOS Catalina or later here.