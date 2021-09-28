Ming-Chi Kuo: New MacBook Air powered by next-gen Apple Silicon coming in Q3 2022

Uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple’s new MacBook Air with next-gen Apple Silicon, possibly the unannounced “M2” is scheduled to arrive in the third quarter of 2022. Mass production is scheduled to start in late Q2 or early Q3 2022.

Apple last updated the MacBook Air with the M1 chip in November 2020.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

This is a bit of a delay from Kuo’s previously released timeline of mid 2022. As well as next-gen internals, this new Air is expected to feature a chassis redesign similar to the M1 iMac in style. Perhaps as soon as next month, Apple will continue the Apple Silicon rollout with the launch of a new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, with a more powerful ‘M1X’ chip inside.

MacDailyNews Take: In August, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple plans to launch a new MacBook Air with a mini-LED display and several color options in 2022.

Kuo said the new MacBook Air will feature an “all-new design” with a mini-LED display and flatter top and bottom edges. Previous rumors have suggested the new MacBook Air will also feature a faster Apple silicon chip and a MagSafe power cable.