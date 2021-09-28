Thieves used Apple Store’s own sales devices to steal millions in gift cards

Thieves stole Apple Retail Store employees’ “Isaac” handheld sales devices, then used them to send themselves some $1.5 million in Apple Gift Cards over a two-year period between 2015 and 2017.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Most Apple Gift Card scams involve users being ripped off over fake ones, but in the case of Jason Tout-Puissant and Syed Ali, the cards were genuine — but stolen.

According to Business Insider, Tout-Puissant stole multiple “Isaac” handheld devices from Apple Store employees. These are the iPhone-based devices that allow any retail staff to take payments, instead of requiring buyers to queue at checkouts.

Once in possession of an Issac, Tout-Puissant reportedly sat outside the Apple Store, so that he remained on its staff Wi-Fi network. He then issued thousands of dollars of Apple Gift Cards at a time, and texted them to Ali.

Tout-Puissant is said to have done this at many Apple Stores across the US, and then always sent them to Ali, who would be waiting in a different state. Ali would then go into a local Apple Store and buy Apple goods using the gift cards.