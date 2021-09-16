Apple TV+ ‘Ted Lasso’ wins ‘Program of the Year’ at the Television Critics Association Awards

The Television Critics Association (TCA) today announced that Apple’s acclaimed, award-winning comedy series “Ted Lasso” received top honors at the 37th Annual Television Critics Association Awards, making it the first freshman comedy series in history to land Outstanding achievement in Comedy, plus both major program awards for Program of the Year and Outstanding New Program awarded by TCA members.

“Ted Lasso” earned TCA Awards for:

• Program of the Year

• Outstanding New Program

• Outstanding Achievement In Comedy

“Ted Lasso” recently won three Emmy Awards at the 73rd Creative Arts Emmys for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series, after breaking records by becoming the most nominated freshman comedy series ever this year, with 20 Emmy nominations. The series was also honored this year with an esteemed Peabody Award for excellence in storytelling, and star Jason Sudeikis won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The series also has received the AFI Television Program of the Year honor, and won three Critics Choice Awards for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, sweeping all categories in which the widely beloved series was nominated. Earlier this year, the Writers Guild of America crowned “Ted Lasso” with wins for both Best Comedy and Best New Series.

Since the debut of Apple TV+ just over a year and a half ago, Apple’s series and films have earned 148 wins and 517 nominations and have recently received recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as past Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, plus more.

In “Ted Lasso,” Sudeikis plays a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

“Ted Lasso” season two made its global debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 23 with the first episode, followed by one new episode every Friday. The first season of “Ted Lasso” is available to stream in full on Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to the cast and crew of “Ted Lasso!”