UK carrier Sky Mobile leaks Apple’s ‘iPhone 13’ event date: September 14th

A UK carrier, Sky Mobile, may have revealed Apple’s “iPhone 13” special event date early, mentioning a “next generation” device landing on September 14th.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

The tweet on 11:00 AM British Summer Time (6:00 AM Eastern time) by Sky urges customers to register their details to get “all the info on the upcoming announcement.” The tweet is accompanied by a video saying “The next generation is about to land.”

While not mentioning Apple or iPhone by name, it’s highly plausible that the announcement relates to an Apple event, and the “iPhone 13” — especially since it’s on the carrier’s iPhone landing page.

The website linked by the tweet reiterates that there is an “upcoming big announcement,” and for user to “register before 14 September” to get an “exclusive Sky Mobile offer.”