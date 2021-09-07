‘On the Rocks,’ starring Bill Murray, becomes first Apple TV+ film to get DVD / Blu-Ray release

The Sofia Coppola Apple TV+ comedy “On the Rocks,” starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, is set to be released on Blu-Ray and DVD next month, the first ‌Apple TV+‌ movie to be made available on physical media.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

First revealed by Sigmund Judge, “On the Rocks” can be pre-ordered now on Amazon for $17.99. According to the Blu-Ray version information, the physical disc is being distributed by Lionsgate and will ship from October 26, 2021, meaning its exclusivity will no longer be through ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ on Apple’s devices and supported TVs and streaming boxes.

The only other ‌Apple TV+‌ original available for customers to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD is the drama series “Defending Jacob,” which made the jump to physical media in July, courtesy of Paramount.