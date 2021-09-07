‘On the Rocks,’ starring Bill Murray, becomes first Apple TV+ film to get DVD / Blu-Ray release

The Sofia Coppola Apple TV+ comedy “On the Rocks,” starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, is set to be released on Blu-Ray and DVD next month, the first Apple TV+ movie to be made available on physical media.
First revealed by Sigmund Judge, “On the Rocks” can be pre-ordered now on Amazon for $17.99. According to the Blu-Ray version information, the physical disc is being distributed by Lionsgate and will ship from October 26, 2021, meaning its exclusivity will no longer be through Apple TV+ on Apple’s devices and supported TVs and streaming boxes.
The only other Apple TV+ original available for customers to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD is the drama series “Defending Jacob,” which made the jump to physical media in July, courtesy of Paramount.
MacDailyNews Take: The first of many.
4 Comments
do people still buy these things?
How does the picture get from the disc onto the screen? You’d have to buy some kind of machine to spin the disc and read it while sending the data to your television screen in realtime?
So strange.
um…it’s called a DVD-Blu ray player!
Are you sure? I heard it was called a spinning moving picture device. SMPD sounds catchy!