It’s official: Apple to hold ‘California Streaming’ event next Tuesday, September 14th

Apple this morning announced a digital-only special event that will be held on Tuesday, September 14th. Apple’s event will focus on the new iPhone 13 family and is also expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 7 and possibly AirPods 3.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

If you view the event webpage on an iPhone, you can tap on the logo to open up Apple’s Safari AR viewer and you’ll see the three-dimensional logo move in real-time in the real world.

The graphic Apple is using for the event reflects the shining outline of the Apple logo seen in the event invite, and you can use AR to tunnel through it, where a starry night lake scene and the event date are revealed.