‘Ted Lasso’ actor: I am not CGI, but a ‘completely real, normal human man’

Amid much speculation that he is a CGI character, “Ted Lasso” actor Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm that he is a “normal human man” who does “normal human basic things, like rendering and buffering and transferring data.”

Brianna Provenzano for Gizmodo:

“There’s a fucking load of mad shit happening on the internet today as usual, and I just want to clear up something once and for all: I am a completely real, normal human man who just happens to live in a VFX house, and does normal human basic things like rendering and buffering and transferring data,” Goldstein said.

Gizmodo had tirelessly and bravely pursued the story for one day, reaching out to Goldstein’s agent and contacting him via Instagram DM, which undoubtedly played a role in shaping his eventual dramatic confession. Rumors had swirled on Reddit and other forums for months that Goldstein’s Ted Lasso character, Roy Kent, had been digitally edited into the show…

MacDailyNews Take: CGI still isn’t that good; no uncanny valley to cross there.

Video proof of Goldstein in “Ted Lasso” (NSFW, depending on where you work):