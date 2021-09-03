Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.65, or 0.42%, to $154.30, a new all-time closing high. Apple’s all-time intraday high was set on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at $154.98. Today’s intraday high was $154.63.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $103.10.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 56,667,879 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 77,089,596 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 30.21.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.551 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.551T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.263T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.923T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.761T

5. Facebook (FB) – $1.061T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Tesla (TSLA) – $734.868B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $638.631B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $643.022B

• Walmart (WMT) – $418.305B

• Disney (DIS) – $328.828B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $317.564B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $261.366B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $250.408B

• Intel (INTC) – $217.090B

• Sony (SONY) – $134.236B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $133.330B

• IBM (IBM) – $125.090B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $98.853B

• Dell (DELL) – $74.192B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $51.620B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $47.674B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.870B

• Nokia (NOK) – $34.184B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.639B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.275B

• Sonos (SONO) – $5.116B

• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $90.531M

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $89.313M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Interns, TTK! Prost, everyone! 🍻🍻🍻