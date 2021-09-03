Apple hires ex-Mercedes engineers for ‘Apple Car’ team

Apple has hired two former Mercedes engineers to join the company, likely as part of its “Project Titan” effort to continue development of an “Apple Car.”

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

The leading new hire previously worked at Mercedes, focusing on mass production of vehicles, vehicle steering, dynamics, and software and project management. The hire, now working as a product design engineer at Apple at its “Special Projects Group,” also previously worked at Porsche, undertaking similar responsibilities. A second engineer who previously worked at Mercedes has also recently been tapped by Apple to join the company, MacRumors has learned.

While Apple has invested in its in-house talent over the past years, it will also need to rely on third parties to help it get the wheels moving. Apple is reportedly in discussions with several suppliers, including its most significant, Foxconn, and carmakers regarding a partnership. The talks and discussions have so far not materialized into any formal deal.