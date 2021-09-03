Apple hires ex-Mercedes engineers for ‘Apple Car’ team

Apple has hired two former Mercedes engineers to join the company, likely as part of its “Project Titan” effort to continue development of an “Apple Car.”
The leading new hire previously worked at Mercedes, focusing on mass production of vehicles, vehicle steering, dynamics, and software and project management. The hire, now working as a product design engineer at Apple at its “Special Projects Group,” also previously worked at Porsche, undertaking similar responsibilities. A second engineer who previously worked at Mercedes has also recently been tapped by Apple to join the company, MacRumors has learned.
While Apple has invested in its in-house talent over the past years, it will also need to rely on third parties to help it get the wheels moving. Apple is reportedly in discussions with several suppliers, including its most significant, Foxconn, and carmakers regarding a partnership. The talks and discussions have so far not materialized into any formal deal.
MacDailyNews Take: Someday.
Unless it flies or something, Apple car is a complete waste of money. I hope the Apple car is a cover for something else.
The killer app for self-driving cars is when there is no one able to drive. This would be like bringing kids home from school, or allowing the user to sleep while on the highway or returning from a bar. But “half measure” self driving cars might unexpectedly hand control back to the user at any time. Those are worse then nothing.
But an AI that good would be stocking shelves in a grocery store, building houses, or sorting recyclables before it would be trusted to drive a car. We’d see those things first.