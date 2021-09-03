Apple should develop its own search engine to take on Google

We’ve been saying that Apple should develop their own search engine to counteract Google’s monopoly. No one company should control the flow of information and how and what information is surfaced as Google does today.

Google is not the best search engine for everything. Other search engines have their strong points (use Bing for images and DuckDuckGo for real privacy, for two examples). As Apple did with Maps, Cook should have done with Search (except smartly tagged “beta” at launch, of course). It’s not too late to begin rectifying that mistake. – MacDailyNews, November 19, 2018

Tae Kim for Bloomberg:

It’s time for Apple Inc. to get off its easy money addiction and go for a bigger score: develop its own search engine. For years, the smartphone maker has financially benefited from a lucrative deal in which Alphabet Inc.’s Google paid Apple billions of dollars to be the default search engine option on iOS devices. However, in a world of rising antitrust scrutiny the arrangement isn’t likely to survive. That’s why Apple should proactively get ahead of any risk and make its own offering. The move would help appease regulators, but also be a smart one for its main business. The numbers in the Google search deal are getting too egregious. Last week, Bernstein raised eyebrows when it updated its latest projections on the accord. The firm estimated Apple will receive $15 billion from Google this year, increasing to as much as $20 billion next year.

MacDailyNews Take: Why, if cheap Android iPhone knockoffs have more users worldwide, does Google pay Apple so much to be Safari’s default search engine?

Because macOS, iOS, and iPadOS users are worth far more than those who settle for Android.

“All men are created equal.”

Well, not when it comes to users of smartphones and tablets…

The bottom line: Those who settle for Android devices are not equal to iOS users. The fact is that iOS users are worth significantly more than Android settlers to developers, advertisers, third-party accessory makers (speakers, cases, chargers, cables, etc.), vehicle makers, musicians, TV show producers, movie producers, book authors, carriers, retailers, podcasters… The list goes on and on.

The quality of the customer matters. A lot.

Facile “analyses” that look only at market (unit) share, equating one Android settler to one iOS user, make a fatal error by incorrectly equating users of each platform one-to-one.

When it comes to mobile operating systems, all users are simply not equal. – SteveJack, MacDailyNews, November 15, 2014

Android is pushed to users who are, in general:

a) confused about why they should be choosing an iPhone over an inferior knockoff and therefore might be less prone to understand/explore their devices’ capabilities or trust their devices with credit card info for shopping; and/or

b) enticed with “Buy One Get One Free,” “Buy One, Get Two or More Free,” or similar ($100 Gift Cards with Purchase) offers.

Neither type of customer is the cream of the crop when it comes to successful engagement or coveted demographics; closer to the bottom of the barrel than the top, in fact. Android can be widespread and still demographically inferior precisely because of the way in which and to whom Android devices are marketed. Unending BOGO promos attract a seemingly unending stream of cheapskate freetards just as inane, pointless TV commercials about robots or blasting holes in concrete walls attract meatheads and dullards, not exactly the best demographics unless you’re peddling muscle building powders or grease monkey overalls.

Google made a crucial mistake: They gave away Android to “partners” who pushed and continue to push the product into the hands of the exact opposite type of user that Google needs for Android to truly thrive. Hence, Android is a backwater of second-rate, or worse, app versions that are only downloaded when free or ad-supported – but the Android user is notoriously cheap, so the ads don’t sell for much because they don’t work very well. You’d have guessed that Google would have understood this, but you’d have guessed wrong.

Google built a platform that depends heavily on advertising support, but sold it to the very type of customer who’s the least likely to patronize ads.

iOS users are the ones who buy apps, so developers focus on iOS users. iOS users buy products, so accessory makers focus on iOS users. iOS users have money and the proven will to spend it, so vehicle makers focus on iOS users. Etcetera. Android can have the Hee Haw demographic. Apple doesn’t want it or need it; it’s far more trouble than it’s worth. – MacDailyNews, November 26, 2012

In fact, the distribution payments were a centerpiece of last October’s Department of Justice antitrust lawsuit against Google. For good reason. It makes it nearly impossible for a smaller startup to get a foothold in the market where Google has a monopoly-type hold. According to StatCounter, the internet giant has 92% of the global search engine industry. And with the payouts only inclined to soar further, I don’t see how this blatantly anti-competitive practice can stand in court. But an end of the partnership may turn out to be a blessing. Search is one of the few large technology markets that can move the needle for a multi-trillion-dollar company like Apple. Bernstein says Google generates more than $50 billion in revenue from iOS customers. So, why not take out the middleman and get a larger part of the pie?

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote over seven years ago, referring to Steve Jobs’ vow to go nuclear on Google over the stolen product of Android, commenting on the idea that Apple should buy DuckDuckGo:

“If you really want to wage thermonuclear war, wage thermonuclear war.”

Plus, [DuckDuckGo] has a stupid name that just begs to be changed to “Apple Search.” It’s perfect for Apple! — MacDailyNews, June 19, 2015

If you haven’t already, give DuckDuckGo a try today!

Apple allows users to easily switch to the privacy-respecting DuckDuckGo search engine in Safari:

