Apple’s minor App Store concessions fail to address top concerns of regulators, lawmakers

In the space of a week, Apple made two App Store rules concessions, which are the subject of lawsuits, regulatory probes, and legislative efforts around the world, “but the tweaks do not address the biggest concerns raised,” Stephen Nellis writes for Reuters.
Lawmakers and regulators are considering dismantling the App Store business model, an outcome that could cost Apple about 6% of its sales – an amount equal to $16 billion in its last fiscal year – and shave up to 15% off its profit, according to an estimate last year from analyst firm Cowen.
Among Apple’s most high-profile concessions is allowing Netflix Inc and other subscription services to provide a link to out-of-app paid signups that avoid Apple commissions. But many of the largest such companies had already quit using Apple’s payment systems long ago, so the move is unlikely to affect Apple’s finances.
Some of the loudest cries are for Apple to allow app stores run by other companies on its iPhone, which would provide a path around the current payments system that gives developers little ability to avoid giving Apple a cut… Developers could sidestep Apple’s rules altogether if they were allowed to install software on iPhones without going through Apple’s App Store, but Apple disallows this, saying it imperils the safety of its users.
MacDailyNews Take: You know, after Apple’s spinelessness on privacy, since “delayed,” the company has forfeited the “security” argument – the walled garden’s strongest. If Apple goes ahead with installing a backdoor into products for whatever reason, we will not only seek to jailbreak our iPhones and iPads, but also push for the ability to sideload apps, as Apple’s App Store would no longer provide privacy or security and we’d want ways to counteract Apple’s built-in surveillance.
A bill introduced by Democratic U.S. Representative David Cicilline and Republican Representative Ken Buck in the U.S. House of Representatives in June would also force Apple to open its iPhone to third-party stores if the measure becomes law.
MacDailyNews Take: We don’t believe Apple thought their CSAM scanning scheme was a good idea. Nobody’s that stupid and Apple isn’t run by stupid people. But, even smart people can get confused. Or be pressured.
We believe that the company was forced into this in some fashion. Maybe someday, we’ll find out what really happened, even if it takes another Snowden to reveal it.
Apple did this to themselves with their perceived attacks on conservatives, accurate or not they lost more friends then the gained.
Being in a position to concede means they had power they shouldn’t.
Apple is, and has been a censor since the iPhone shipped.
The question is did they have the right to censor? If it was their property, yes. But they don’t own the devices or the 3rd party apps.
The only part they own is their own store, but blocking other stores makes them not only a monopolist, but exercising unfair advantage.
It’s coming…
It has been widely believed for some time that Microsoft gave the government a backdoor into Windows to avoid any dire consequences from their anti-trust hearings in the late 90’s/early 2000’s. I feel strongly Apple is doing the same thing. With this move, all of the anti-trust arguments against them will come to end over the next few years. They will get little more than a slap on the wrist. Apple’s days of innovation have passed. They became greedy in so many ways. The stock holders are happy. That’s what matters. I looked seriously at a Google Pixel phone today. Why pay Apple prices if I’m being spied on anyways. I can get a decent Pixel for a lower price that will do everything I need it to do. I probably won’t switch, but privacy was certainly a big reason I was staying on Apple’s platform. Apple’s software quality has gone down. Now, privacy is being compromised. It feels like we have nowhere left to turn but to the FOSS community. Here’s hoping we get a great Linux phone one day. Maybe one day the United States will wake up and dismantle the two-party monopoly that has us fighting each other instead of the real threat; our own government. Thomas Jefferson believed the Constitution should be a living document with Constitutional Conventions every 10 years. Not a bad idea, in my opinion.