After Apple installs iPhone backdoor, Android owners less likely to switch, says survey

After Apple inexplicably threw away iPhone’s privacy advantage by uninstalling a backdoor into iPhone to scan users’ photos, fewer Android users are considering switching to the upcoming iPhone. After all, if privacy is off the table, Android phones are much more competitive and offer interesting options, features, and technologies that aren’t available in Apple’s iPhone.

18.3% of Android users would consider switching to iPhone 13 after it is released, down 14.8% compared to a similar purchase intent survey from a year ago. The largest 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max is the most popular pick among potential Android-to-iPhone switchers at 39.8%, followed by the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 13 model (36.1%), the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro (19.5%), and the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini (4.6%). ‘Lack of fingerprint scanner on iPhones’ (31.9%), ‘limited customizability in iOS’ (16.7%), ‘restrictions on sideloading apps in iOS’ (12.8%), ‘Android phones have better hardware than iPhones’ (12.1%), and ‘intrusive iCloud photo scanning’ (10.4%) were among the biggest deal-breakers, according to Android users not interested in iPhone 13. Less than two-in-10 Android users (18.3%) are willing to switch to an iPhone 13 model when they next upgrade. The new figure marks a 14.8% drop from a similar survey last year that found the purchase intent for new iPhones (iPhone 12 at the time) among Android users to be 33.1%. Interestingly, more than one-in-10 (10.4%) users noted the upcoming ‘intrusive iCloud photo scanning‘ feature as the main reason for not making the jump. To curb the spread of child abuse images, Apple is set to introduce a new scanning feature that will check whether the hashes of pictures you upload to iCloud match with a database of known child sexual abuse material or CSAM hashes. This iOS 15 feature, however, has received more criticism than praise and has many privacy experts and users worried about possible privacy implications and the likelihood of it being exploited for other types of content.

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another wake up call for Apple’s brass. Will they wake up, or have they been boxed in somehow by governments and cannot even attempt to try to salvage the millions of dollars and the years they’ve wasted on “privacy” marketing?

Apple must have been placed in an untenable situation to introduce this backdoor, destroying their vaunted claims to protecting privacy, or Tim Cook has completely lost the plot.

“There have been people that suggest that we should have a backdoor. But the reality is if you put a backdoor in, that backdoor’s for everybody, for good guys and bad guys… I think everybody’s coming around also to recognizing that any backdoor means a backdoor for bad guys as well as good guys. And so a backdoor is a nonstarter. It means we are all not safe… I don’t support a backdoor for any government, ever. We do think that people want us to help them keep their lives private. We see that privacy is a fundamental human right that people have. We are going to do everything that we can to help maintain that trust.” — Apple CEO Tim Cook, October 1, 2015

Things that make you go hmmm. When somebody spends years insisting, correctly, that water is wet and then, all of a sudden, claims that, no, water is actually dry, then clearly something is rotten in the state of Denmark.

Something caused Tim Cook to kowtow to this backdoor. What was it? – MacDailyNews, August 6, 2021

If you’re concerned about Apple’s recent announcement that the next version of iOS will install a mass surveillance backdoor into Apple devices, The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EEF) has created a petition to let users speak out.

