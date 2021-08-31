Apple Watch saves Arizona woman’s life

An Apple Watch has once again saved a life. This time, Apple’s smartwatch came to the resuce of a 70-year-old Arizona woman.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular and often rapid heart rate that can increase your risk of strokes, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

During atrial fibrillation, the heart’s two upper chambers (the atria) beat chaotically and irregularly — out of coordination with the two lower chambers (the ventricles) of the heart. Atrial fibrillation symptoms often include heart palpitations, shortness of breath and weakness.

It is a serious medical condition that sometimes requires emergency treatment.

LaCrosse Tribune:

Yolie De Leon says she was about to go for a walk back in June when she received an alert on her Apple Watch. The 70-year-old says the device had a message warning her to seek medical attention. “It said my heart rate was at 174. It said ‘you are an AFib’ and said ‘call your doctor immediately.'” After undergoing a number of tests at her local hospital, De Leon was told by doctors that her watch was correct.

