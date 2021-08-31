Apple Watch saves Arizona woman’s life

An Apple Watch has once again saved a life. This time, Apple’s smartwatch came to the resuce of a 70-year-old Arizona woman.

Apple Watch Series 1 or later with watchOS 5.1.2 or later sends a notification if an irregular heart rhythm such as AFib, is identified.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular and often rapid heart rate that can increase your risk of strokes, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

During atrial fibrillation, the heart’s two upper chambers (the atria) beat chaotically and irregularly — out of coordination with the two lower chambers (the ventricles) of the heart. Atrial fibrillation symptoms often include heart palpitations, shortness of breath and weakness.

It is a serious medical condition that sometimes requires emergency treatment.

LaCrosse Tribune:

Yolie De Leon says she was about to go for a walk back in June when she received an alert on her Apple Watch.

The 70-year-old says the device had a message warning her to seek medical attention. “It said my heart rate was at 174. It said ‘you are an AFib’ and said ‘call your doctor immediately.'”

After undergoing a number of tests at her local hospital, De Leon was told by doctors that her watch was correct.

