China will limit kids to 3 hours per week of online gaming

China is banning kids from gaming online for more than three hours per week. Under 2019 rules, people under 18 years old were allowed to play games for 1.5 hours per day on most days.

Lauren Feiner and Arjun Kharpal for CNBC:

Kids and teens under 18 years old in China will only be allowed up to three hours per week to play online video games, according to new rules published Monday by China’s National Press and Publication Administration.

According to a translated notice about the new rules, people under 18 will be allowed to play video games one hour a day between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. weekends and legal holidays.

“There are over 110 million minors that play video games in China today, and we expect the new limits to lead to a decline in the number of players and a reduction in the amount of time and money spent in game by those under 18,” Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad said.