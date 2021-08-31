China will limit kids to 3 hours per week of online gaming

China is banning kids from gaming online for more than three hours per week. Under 2019 rules, people under 18 years old were allowed to play games for 1.5 hours per day on most days.
Lauren Feiner and Arjun Kharpal for CNBC:
Kids and teens under 18 years old in China will only be allowed up to three hours per week to play online video games, according to new rules published Monday by China’s National Press and Publication Administration.
According to a translated notice about the new rules, people under 18 will be allowed to play video games one hour a day between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. weekends and legal holidays.
“There are over 110 million minors that play video games in China today, and we expect the new limits to lead to a decline in the number of players and a reduction in the amount of time and money spent in game by those under 18,” Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad said.
MacDailyNews Take: Chinese children: “Offline gaming, here we come!”
6 Comments
What a wonderful idea! More government control = less personal responsibility and less independent thought. Perhaps USA could try out a similar system. Digital ID at birth and EVERYTHING is linked to it. EVERYTHING – health records, financial records, banking and credit history, criminal records, browsing history, taxes and banking, round the clock location tracking. Toss in a healthy dose of biometrics (finger/ palm prints, facial rec, iris scans, DNA sample). We could even link everyone’s vaccination status to the system (lefty wackos will love that one!!) Wonderful! But.. uh… what could go wrong?
WTF?
Central Planning…always a good move to create uncertainty and ultimately incentivize citizens to sidestep regulations.
This is the same entity that thought mandating 1-child only was going to be a really good idea…but it resulted in China having a SERIOUS demographic problem. In short, the policy leaves the country with a younger/healthier population too small to support the growing older and needier sector of the population.
It should be little surprise as they pop out another brilliant idea that Xi called “common prosperity,” which necessarily requires “correction” to the successful in order to spread their wealth to those that don’t have as much. In the US, we call that the “Equity” solution.
Let’s compare methods to get your kids to stop playing video games.
COMMUNISM/SOCIALISM: Parents are a product and can’t be trusted to raise their offspring, so the central committee legislates a directive which gets assigned to party members to create a bureau to track, record, and report on gaming violations by little johnny, who complies out of fear of device confiscation, retribution against the family, denial of internet services, or imprisonment.
JUDEO-CHRISTIAN: Parents do their job and tell little johnny – NO.
Because government always knows best!
James: Only the Committed Communistas and/or those ignorant of history would downvote your excellent observation. Sadly, there is no shortage of either cultists.