Apple TV+ ‘Dickinson’ to debut third and final season on November 5th

Apple TV+ today announced that the third and final season of “Dickinson,” the critically acclaimed Apple Original comedy series, will make its global debut on Friday, November 5, 2021, on Apple TV+. Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith, who also makes her directorial debut, and starring Academy Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld, who also executive produces, the 10-episode third season will premiere with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday thereafter through December 24, 2021.

“When I set out to make ‘Dickinson,’ I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America’s greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily’s relevance and resonance to our society today,” said Smith. “In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become, and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily’s story along with Hailee and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew. I can’t wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily’s coming-of-age saga, as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now. Thank you to Hailee Steinfeld and our entire ‘Dickinson’ team for making this such an unforgettable creative journey. I’m grateful for my partnership with Apple and can’t wait to continue telling more original stories with them in the years ahead.”

In the third season, Emily Dickinson’s most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.

Starring alongside Steinfeld in the third season of “Dickinson” are returning ensemble cast members Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche and Jane Krakowski, as well as world renowned rapper, singer, and songwriter, Wiz Khalifa, who will join the show once again as the character of Death. The third season will also feature brand new guest stars including Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, who also joined as a writer, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath; as well as returning favorites Zosia Mamet as Louisa May Alcott, and Will Pullen as Nobody.

In addition to “Dickinson,” under Smith’s multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+, she is currently developing a slate of television projects exclusively for the streaming service. She joins a growing list of award-winning creators with overall deals at Apple TV+, including powerful storytellers Alfonso Cuaron, Jason Katims, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Kerry Ehrin, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Horgan and Simon Kinberg. Apple has also inked overall deals with internationally recognized and acclaimed studios A24 and Imagine Documentaries; and trusted studios for kids and family entertainment including Sesame Workshop and Peanuts.

Since its global debut, “Dickinson” has earned a Peabody Award and a GLAAD Media Award nomination following its first season, and Steinfeld was recently nominated by the Hollywood Critics Association for the inaugural HCA TV Awards in the Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy category.

“Dickinson” is executive produced by Smith; Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23 Productions; Paul Lee and Josh Stern for wiip; Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content; Hailee Steinfeld; Robbie MacDonald, who also writes; Silas Howard, who also directs; and Diana Schmidt. Smith also serves as writer and showrunner. The series is produced by wiip, Anonymous Content and Sugar23.

