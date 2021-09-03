U.S. job creation for August was a huge disappointment, sharply misses expectations

U.S. job creation for August was a huge disappointment with non-farm payroll growth in August increased by just 235,000 vs. expectations of 720,000, the Labor Department reported Friday.
The weak report could cloud policy for the Federal Reserve, which is weighing whether to pull back on some of the massive stimulus it has been adding since the outbreak in early 2020.
“The labor market recovery hit the brakes this month with a dramatic showdown in all industries,” said Daniel Zhao, senior economist at jobs site Glassdoor.
The labor force participation rate was unchanged at 61.7%, still well below the 63.3% in February 2020, the month before the pandemic declaration.
Employment also remained well below pre-Covid levels, with 5.6 million fewer workers holding jobs and the total workforce still smaller by 2.9 million.
Another key Fed metric, the employment-to-population gauge, stood at 58.5%, up one-tenth of a percentage point from July but still well below the 61.1% pre-pandemic level. The measure looks at total jobholders against the working-age population.
It’s not that there aren’t enough jobs out there: Placement firm Indeed estimates that there are about 10.5 million openings now, easily a record for the U.S. labor market.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, a healthy U.S. economy is essential to Apple, as America is by far Apple’s largest market.
I’m not a mathematician, but won’t the government collect less in taxes if fewer people are working?
How will the government afford to keep paying people to not work if they don’t collect enough in taxes to continue paying people to not work if they don’t collect… well, you get my point.
Disappointment? Like this is a mystery? The jobs are “created” and waiting for someone to come in and work. Its hard to compete with free money from Uncle Sugar. We have seen multiple restaurants in our city limit days open per week (or close altogether) because they can’t get staff… I’m sure it will be a miraculous return to work once the “enhanced benefits” end on Monday.
235K jobs / month is above average jobs number. former administration averaged -67,000 lost jobs a month over the 4 year term.
Gee, we all wonder what could have happened to upend President Trump’s string of 50-year low unemployment records?
The hysterical COVID overreaction, perhaps?
You lie by omission. Like a typical Democrat loser.
