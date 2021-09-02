Apple Watch Series 7 to feature new, larger display with 16% more pixels

When Apple unveils the new Apple Watch Series 7 as soon as this month, it will come with an all-new square-edged design and with larger case sizes, 41mm and 45mm, up from 40mm and 44mm (while still retaining the ability to use current bands) and thinner bezels all around the display.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

The new screen itself — measured diagonally — will be about 1.9 inches on the larger model, up from 1.78 inches.

The bigger model will have a resolution of 396 by 484, versus 368 by 448 on the model it’s replacing. That increase means the device will have about 16% more pixels, allowing it to show more so-called complications — an industry term for the bits of information that appear on watches. The smaller model will see a similar jump, but both watches will have thinner borders around the screens.

To take advantage of the new display size, Apple has developed a series of new watch faces for the device, at least some of which may ship with the new model…

The new screen is designed with a new lamination technique that brings the display closer to the cover glass. That, among other issues, has led to production hiccups that could either delay the ship date of the Series 7 or result in supply shortages at launch.