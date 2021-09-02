Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.14, or 0.75%, to $153.65, a new all-time closing high. Apple’s all-time intraday high was set yesterday, on September 1, 2021, at $154.98. Today’s intraday high was $154.72.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $103.10.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 69,600,446 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 76,902,796 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 30.08.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.540 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.540T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.263T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.915T
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.754T
5. Facebook (FB) – $1.058T
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Tesla (TSLA) – $733.686B
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $645.617B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $626.460B
• Walmart (WMT) – $416.512B
• Disney (DIS) – $330.518B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $316.634B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $260.490B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $250.871B
• Intel (INTC) – $217.983B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $132.456B
• Sony (SONY) – $130.653B
• IBM (IBM) – $125.521B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $99.235B
• Dell (DELL) – $74.162B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $51.565B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $48.610B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.569B
• Nokia (NOK) – $34.476B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.801B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $6.383B
• Sonos (SONO) – $5.104B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $90.253M
• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $89.616M
