Apple working on in-display Touch ID; won’t make it in ‘iPhone 13’

Apple is working an in-display version of Touch ID for the iPhone, a report claims, but the feature won’t appear in the iPhone 13 lineup.

Apple retained Touch ID on iPhone 8, iPhone SE, and the base model iPads, while all iPhones since the iPhone X in 2017, and the higher-end iPad Pro adopted Face ID recognition. The iPad Air (4th generation) incorporates a Touch ID sensor on the sleep/wake button. In 2021, Apple unveiled a new line of iMacs that can be configured with Touch ID on the Magic Keyboard.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has been testing in-screen Touch ID for a future flagship iPhone launch, but “it won’t make the cut this year.” Touch ID isn’t the only technology that could be embedded in the display, as Gurman believes Apple has a “long-term goal” of implementing Face ID in a similar way. As for how Face ID and Touch ID could be implemented down the line, the report offers two possible scenarios. The first involves the high-end Pro models having in-screen Face ID, while non-pro models continue with a notch-based approach. The second has the premium end gaining in-screen Face ID, while the value-priced devices have in-screen Touch ID.

MacDailyNews Take: When Apple finally offers an iPhone that’s free of the inelegant kludge (notch), we’ll be there pre-ordering with bells on!