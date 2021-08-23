Apple preps even faster M1X Mac mini with more ports

The next Mac mini will feature both a new M1X chip and an updated design, a report claims, one that will also include more ports than the current version, replacing the Intel-handicapped version.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

In the latest “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman claims a high-performance Mac mini is on the way. The model, equipped with an M1X Apple Silicon chip, will complete the transition for the Mac mini line by eliminating the Intel model completely…

The new Mac mini is said by Gurman to have “an updated design and more ports than the current model.” This may take the form of a May render leak, which claimed the Mac mini would have a thinner profile, as well as a plexiglass-like top panel and aluminum sides.

Around the back, the render showed four USB 4-Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB-A connections, Gigabit Ethernet, and HDMI. It also included the magnetic circular power connector, as used on the 24-inch iMac.