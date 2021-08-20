Apple said to plan multiple special events for September

Unlike last year when Apple separated its fall product launches into three individual special events in September, October, and November, the company is planning to hold multiple product events in the month of September, DigiTimes reports, citing supply chain sourcess.
Apple has multiple new products in store for release this fall, ranging from the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, third-generation AirPods, an updated iPad mini, a new baseline iPad, and of course, the highly anticipated redesigned 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros.
The scenario DigiTimes is reporting, where Apple will hold multiple events in a single month is not entirely impossible, but may be unlikely. By having multiple events spread out across various months, Apple is better equipped to ensure that every new device gets highlighted thoroughly and adequately.
Additionally, today’s report from DigiTimes lines up with a previous report by the publication, stating the redesigned 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros would be released in September. The laptops just recently entered mass production.
MacDailyNews Take: If true, Apple is readying a major, major month filled with top-selling and highly-anticipated iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, Macs, and new AirPods – which is rapidly approaching!
