Apple closes South Carolina retail store after some employees were exposed to COVID-19

Apple closed its store located on 301 King Street in Charleston, South Carolina, after more than 20 staff members were exposed to COVID-19.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The store’s website shows it will be closed until next week, with a sign on the front of the location also alerting customers to the shutdown. Stores of the Charleston location’s size typically have 70 to 80 staff members, suggesting that about a quarter of employees were exposed.

Apple has opened and closed its retail stores several times during the pandemic due to Covid-19 concerns. But this move — shutting down a location due to a rash of employees exposed to the virus — is rare.

Some other Apple retail stores across the U.S. have shortened their operating hours, partly because of Covid but also due to the tight labor market. Apple has about 270 retail stores in the U.S., and nearly all those locations have been open since the end of June.