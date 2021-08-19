Hank Azaria to play Apple CEO Tim Cook in Showtime ‘Super Pumped’ series

Hank Azaria has joined the cast of the Showtime series “Super Pumped,” which details the rise of Uber, to play Apple CEO Tim Cook Variety reports on Thursday.

Joe Otterson for Variety:

Azaria is attached to play Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple. He joins previously announced cast members Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, and Kerry Bishé. Gordon-Levitt will star as Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick, while Chandler will play Texas venture capitalist Bill Gurley. Bishé will star as Austin Geidt, Uber employee number four. Planned as anthology, the first season of “Super Pumped” is based on Mike Isaac’s book of the same name. Pivoting on Kalanick and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Gurley, the series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. The series will focus on a different major business world story each season.

MacDailyNews Take: In May 2016, Apple invested $1 billion in Didi Chuxing, China’s version of Uber. Later that year, Didi Chuxing bought Uber’s China business in a $35 billion deal. Uber sold its operations in China to DiDi in exchange for an 18% stake in DiDi and DiDi agreed to invest (Apple’s) $1 billion in Uber.

An aside: Joseph Gordon-Levitt also currently stars in Mr. Corman for Apple TV+.