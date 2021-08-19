OnlyFans to block sexually explicit videos starting in October

OnlyFans will prohibit users from posting any sexually explicit conduct, starting in October. Creators will still be allowed to post nude photos and videos, provided they’re consistent with OnlyFans’ policy, the company said Thursday.

Onlyfans does have an iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV app available on Apple’s App Store called OFTV that features OnlyFans creators who are strictly safe-for-work.

Lucas Shaw for Bloomberg News:

The changes are needed because of mounting pressure from banking partners and payment providers, according to the company. “In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and the continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” OnlyFans said.

Kim Lyons for The Verge:

OnlyFans claims more than 2 million creators — who it says have earned more than $5 billion on its platform — and 130 million users. Last year, the site generated $2 billion in sales (of which OnlyFans receives a 20 percent cut).

MacDailyNews Take: Regardless of the fact that after October, OnlyFans will have 2 creators and 130 users, what gives OnlyFans the right to charge such exorbitant fees? Even Apple only charges 15% for the vast majority developers on the App Store. Where did OnlyFans come up with this rate? Where are the congressional hearings, solemn proclamations to the press, and half-assed legislative bills written by competitors’ lobbyists?!

Lyons continues:

The company is seeking investors at a valuation of more than $1 billion but has had difficulty attracting investors, according to a report from Axios, mainly because of the proliferation of porn on the site.

Dan Primack for Axios:

• More than 300 creators earn at least $1 million annually. • Around 16,000 creators earn at least $50,000 annually. • More than seven million “fans” spend on OnlyFans each month. It has even more users who only consume free content. In short, OnlyFans has a porn problem, even though it never once mentions porn in its pitch-deck (something that multiple investors called “disingenuous.”).

MacDailyNews Take: This is like Apple saying they’ll start having their iPhones scan photo libraries and report illegal results to the authorities automatically – if, of course, privacy was the iPhone’s only selling point, which we’ve already adroitly proven is not the case.

This is more like if Twitter just up and decided to ban insipid tweets. There’d be hardly anything left!

Tumblr barely survived such a move. I mean, we think it’s still there…

Uh, yes, it’s alive! Tumblr still has some great stuff, but it’s certainly not worth what it was pre-ban.

Bank: We’ll invest in you if you ban your business model.

OnlyFans: Okay, we did it. How much do you want to invest?

Bank: How’s “zero” sound to you?

In closing: