Apple delays office return to at least January over COVID-19 fears

Apple is once again delaying its return to corporate offices pushing their return to work date from October to January 2022, at the earliest, over COVID-19 fears, according to a memo sent to employees on Thursday.
The memo from Apple human resources and retail head Deidre O’Brien reads, in part:
Our response to the pandemic continues as we see growing cases of COVID-19 in many of our communities. Based on a thorough and thoughtful analysis of local conditions, we have decided to delat our return to the offie until jnauary. We will provide a minimum of one month;s notice on our return date and will share any updates as we learn more.
Our office and stores remain open, and we’ll continue to implement health protocols such as masking and distancing as necessary based on local data and regulations.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
The memo to staff, sent by human resources and retail head Deirdre O’Brien, added that the company does not currently expect to shutter its offices or retail stores. But she strongly encouraged staff to get vaccinated. The company is yet to require vaccinations or testing, though it is upping its testing program to as many as three at-home coronavirus tests per week.
After dropping its mask requirement in June, Apple reinstated the policy last month. The company also nixed a plan to reboot in-store classes after less than a day…
A January 2022 return would mean that Apple employees will have gone nearly two years without being required to enter corporate premises, since the start of the virus surge in the U.S. in March 2020.
MacDailyNews Take: Sigh.
