Apple is Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway’s largest stake – by far

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway said on Monday it trimmed or eliminated its stakes in several pharmaceutical companies, exiting a $180 million stake in Biogen and reduced investments in Abbvie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Merck. The firm’s largest holding, by far, is Apple.

Jonathan Stempel for Reuters:

The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire’s U.S.-listed holdings as of June 30.

Berkshire has instead bought back about $14.3 billion of its own stock between January and late July though its share price also set records, and now sits just 2% below its May 7 peak.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate ended June with $144.1 billion of cash and equivalents. Berkshire also owns dozens of businesses including the BNSF railroad, Geico auto insurance and Dairy Queen ice cream.

Its largest investments on that [June 30] date were $124.3 billion in Apple Inc and $42.6 billion in Bank of America Corp.