Analyst: Apple remains a top tech stock to own

Apple “remains a top tech name to own,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said as he reiterated an outperform rating and $185 share-price target on AAPL shares.

Rob Lenihan for TheStreet:

“Our favorite large-cap tech name to play the 5G transformational cycle is Apple,” Ives said in a research note, “with the 1-2 punch of its massive services business and iPhone product cycle translating into a $3 trillion market cap for Cupertino in the next 6 to 12 months.”

Ives said that the current iPhone 13 launch is slated for the third week in September and reportedly will have at least three new camera and video-recording elements

“From a spec perspective,” Ives said, “we have increased confidence that iPhone 13 will have an eye-popping 1-terabyte storage option which is double from the highest Pro storage capacity today (512GB) and will also include a number of key enhancements with Lidar across all iPhone 13 models.”