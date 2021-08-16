Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.02, or 1.35%, to $151.12, a new all-time closing high. Today’s intraday high was $151.13, also a new all-time high.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $103.10.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 98,348,964 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 77,016,828 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 29.58.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.498 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.498T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.214T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.849T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.671T

5. Facebook (FB) – 1.033T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Tesla (TSLA) – $679.319B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $655.401B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $594.575B

• Walmart (WMT) – $422.424B

• Disney (DIS) – $325.430B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $303.438B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $237.175B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $229.229B

• Intel (INTC) – $216.928B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $130.370B

• IBM (IBM) – $128.703B

• Sony (SONY) – $124.281B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $101.853B

• Dell (DELL) – $76.102B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $50.862B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $39.961B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.365B

• Nokia (NOK) – $34.170B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $24.586B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.481B

• Sonos (SONO) – $5.0220B

• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $91.354M

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $78.501M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Up, up, and away!