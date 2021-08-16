Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.02, or 1.35%, to $151.12, a new all-time closing high. Today’s intraday high was $151.13, also a new all-time high.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $103.10.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 98,348,964 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 77,016,828 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 29.58.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.498 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.498T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.214T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.849T
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.671T
5. Facebook (FB) – 1.033T
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Tesla (TSLA) – $679.319B
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $655.401B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $594.575B
• Walmart (WMT) – $422.424B
• Disney (DIS) – $325.430B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $303.438B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $237.175B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $229.229B
• Intel (INTC) – $216.928B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $130.370B
• IBM (IBM) – $128.703B
• Sony (SONY) – $124.281B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $101.853B
• Dell (DELL) – $76.102B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $50.862B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $39.961B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $35.365B
• Nokia (NOK) – $34.170B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $24.586B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.481B
• Sonos (SONO) – $5.0220B
• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $91.354M
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $78.501M
3 Comments
bout time!
(and please let me post again, MDN person)
Anyone wonder why now? In the midst of one of the most controversial and dangerous and blatantly hypocritical decisions Apple has made in their History? The Backdoor and the surveillance scheme disguised as Virtue becoming part and parcel of the platform!.. … and not after the mind boggling record breaking earnings?
Sometimes i feel Apple is pumping massive money in buybacks to take attention away from the bullshit they are pulling off.
Just a thought.. as it does not add up to me. ( but hey I’m a investor and i love the rise…yet i am skeptical of the reason why )
Impressive and unexpected this soon in the year with the ongoing share buyback in place.