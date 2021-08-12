‘Finch’ starring Tom Hanks to premiere on Apple TV+ on November 5th

Apple Original Films announced today that the highly anticipated film “Finch” will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 5. “Finch” stars Tom Hanks and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Caleb Landry Jones (“Get Out,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), who recently won best actor at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Hanks’ follow-up to the blockbuster Apple Original Film “Greyhound” comes from cutting-edge filmmaker Miguel Sapochnik (“Game of Thrones,” “True Detective”), with an original screenplay by Craig Luck, making his feature-film writing debut, and Ivor Powell (associate producer of “Blade Runner” and “Alien”). The film is produced by Kevin Misher (“Coming 2 America,” “Fighting With My Family”), Jack Rapke (“Cast Away,” “Flight”), Jacqueline Levine (“Witches,” “Allied”), and Powell. The executive producers are Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis, Luck, Sapochnik, Andy Berman, Adam Merims and Jeb Brody. Apple Original Films’ “Finch” is an Amblin Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment presentation, in association with Walden Media. “Finch” is an Imagemovers and Misher Films production.

In “Finch,” a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.

Momentum around Apple Original Films continues to build with the upcoming premiere of history-making “CODA,” the first film to win all top prizes at Sundance Film Festival; “Emancipation,” from director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Academy Award nominee Will Smith; Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; “Swan Song,” starring Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris; Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, in partnership with A24; “Sharper,” from A24, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, starring and produced by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore; upcoming YA adaptation “The Sky is Everywhere,” directed by Josephine Decker and starring Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones and Jason Segel; and more. Apple also has feature deals with A24, Imagine Entertainment, Skydance Animation and Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries.

