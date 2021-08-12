Apple features Billie Eilish in new Apple Music Spatial Audio promotion (video)

Apple has debuted promotion that touts Apple Music’s new Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. The spot features Billie Eilish and cross-promotes her new album, “Happier Than Ever.”

Spatial Audio gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity. Apple Music subscribers are also able to listen to more than 75 million songs in Lossless Audio — the way the artists created them in the studio.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

Eilish shared the eclectic video on her personal YouTube on August 11. The short film shows Billie Eilish walking through rooms filled with mirrors, as her other selves echo her voice. Billie Eilish won Apple’s global artist of the year in 2019 and has been heavily featured on the service since. She was also an early adopter of the new formats introduced by Apple when they launched in June.

MacDailyNews Take: As Billie Eilish can attest, the next dimension of sound is here with Apple Music’s Spatial Audio!

In a special roundtable conversation earlier this summer, Apple Music’s Zane Lowe sat down in the studio with music innovators No I.D. (Producer & Atmos Ambassador), Sylvia Massy (Producer, Mixer, Engineer), and Manny Marroquin (Producer) to discuss the evolution and future of sound for music fans: