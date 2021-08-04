Apple TV+ lands ‘Argylle’ spy thriller starring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dua Lipa in massive package deal

Apple Original Films is closing worldwide rights on “Argylle,” the next film to be directed by Matthew Vaughn and produced by his MARV banner.

Justin Kroll and Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:

First unveiled with cast recently, the package bore an ask of $200 million and Deadline hears that this deal will close right around that mark. It’s a deal for one picture but the hope will be to launch a franchise.

Argylle comes with a killer cast led by Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson. Making her screen-starring debut will be Grammy winner Dua Lipa, who will also provide music for the title track and score.

The parties confirmed the Argylle deal Wednesday but weren’t talking money. “I’m thrilled to team with Apple and bring the most compelling spy thriller I’ve ever read to the only streaming service that can create a franchise of this scale and quality for global audiences to experience,” Vaughn said.

The film, based on the soon-to-be-launched spy novel of the same name from author Ellie Conway, follows the world’s greatest spy as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure.