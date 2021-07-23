Jetpack Joyride+ hits Apple Arcade

Popular iOS / iPadOS game Jetpack Joyride+ on Friday arrived on Apple Arcade. Bullet-powered jetpacks! Giant mechanical dragons! Birds that shoot money!

From the makers of the global hit game, Fruit Ninja comes this insane, high flying endless runner that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

It’s time to join Barry Steakfries and equip the coolest jetpacks, suit up in stylish costumes and ride crazy vehicles in his endless running quest to beat the scientists to the end of the lab.

Barry, a struggling gramophone salesman, breaks into a secret laboratory and commandeers experimental jetpacks. Strap on a bullet-powered jetpack to dodge lasers, electric fields and all the missiles that come your way. Get a boost along the way with vehicles like the Lil’ Stomper, Profit Bird and Crazy Freaking Teleporter. If you’re lucky, you’ll also find the Strong Arm Machine (SAM) – the ultimate vehicle of destruction and hi-fives.

FEATURES:

● Fly the coolest jetpacks in gaming history

● Surf the wave-rider in all its glory

● Complete daring missions to boost your rank

● Customise your look with ridiculous outfits

● Dodge lasers, zappers, and guided missiles

● Collect coins and make millions of dollars

● Storm the lab in giant mechs and crazy vehicles

● Equip high-tech gadgets and power-ups

● Earn achievements and battle it out against friends

● Test your reflexes with simple one-touch controls

More info via Apple: Jetpack Joyride+