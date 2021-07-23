Man sends AirTag to Tim Cook and Apple returns it along with letter (video)

A YouTube user decided to send three Apple AirTags to different places and try to track them through their travels. One of them was sent to Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple Park.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

YouTube channel MegaLag sent one AirTag addressed to Tim Cook and another to Elon Musk. Not satisfied with just those two adventures, he also sent another AirTag to North Korea. The whole story is quite long and has been split into two videos, but they are quite interesting as the YouTuber details what happened to each AirTag and how the item tracker worked on each journey…

The AirTag sent to Tim Cook… arrived at Apple Park and stayed there for six weeks before being sent back to Germany. It turns out that Apple returned the AirTag with a letter to the YouTuber. The letter was even printed on a paper with rounded corners, and was signed by one of Tim Cook’s assistants.