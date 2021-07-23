Apple refunds HBO subscribers and offers HBO Max discount

Apple on Thursday offered customers a refund for any unused portion of their subscription and a discount for HBO Max, following HBO’s removal of HBO’s Apple TV Channel.

AppleInsider:

HBO officially shuttered its Apple TV Channels for all users [on Thursday], urging existing subscribers to migrate to its standalone HBO Max app. Apple subsequently informed users of the situation and began to issue refunds. In an email to subscribers, Apple said HBO customers are eligible to receive a refund or credit for the unused portion of their subscription period. Credit can be used to purchase a subscription to the ad-free version of HBO Max, access to which is being offered at a discounted rate of $9.99 per month for the first three months.

MacDailyNews Take: The refund is a must, but pimping a service that now refuses to work with Apple TV Channels makes Apple look weak (even if HBO is paying Apple for the promo): “Hey, sure, walk all over us, inconvenience our mutual customers as much as you want, and then we’ll promo your non-compliant service anyway!”

Steve would’ve told HBO to go pound sand.