Rumor: iPhone 13 may support faster charging with 25W power adapter

According to a rumor originating from China, the iPhone 13 may support faster-charging speeds with a 25W power adapter, versus to the current limitation of the iPhone 12, which supports fast charging up to 20W.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummy units (Photo: Sonny Dickson)
Various recent iPhone 13 rumors include the possibility of an option for 1 TB storage, new color choices including “Sunset Gold,” matte black, and a very pale rose gold, and an always-on display like Apple Watch.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

The ‌iPhone 12‌ supports fast charging with a 20W or higher power adapter; however, even if users use a more powerful wall adapter, the iPhone itself only supports up to 20W. According to the rumor, Apple will provide users with support for a 25W power adapter this fall, and with it, it will release its own 25W power adapter as an accessory for purchase…

Support for the faster-charging speeds will come alongside increased battery capacities for each of the ‌iPhone 13‌ models, which will come in handy on the higher-end variants due to more advanced… LTPO displays, which will not only provide users with a better viewing experience with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate but may support always-on functionality.

