Rumor: iPhone 13 may support faster charging with 25W power adapter

According to a rumor originating from China, the iPhone 13 may support faster-charging speeds with a 25W power adapter, versus to the current limitation of the iPhone 12, which supports fast charging up to 20W.

Various recent iPhone 13 rumors include the possibility of an option for 1 TB storage, new color choices including “Sunset Gold,” matte black, and a very pale rose gold, and an always-on display like Apple Watch.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

The ‌iPhone 12‌ supports fast charging with a 20W or higher power adapter; however, even if users use a more powerful wall adapter, the iPhone itself only supports up to 20W. According to the rumor, Apple will provide users with support for a 25W power adapter this fall, and with it, it will release its own 25W power adapter as an accessory for purchase… Support for the faster-charging speeds will come alongside increased battery capacities for each of the ‌iPhone 13‌ models, which will come in handy on the higher-end variants due to more advanced… LTPO displays, which will not only provide users with a better viewing experience with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate but may support always-on functionality.

