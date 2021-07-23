Apple reportedly working on successor to Pro Display XDR

Apple is internally testing a new external display with a dedicated A13 chip and also Neural Engine which is is likely to be the successor to Pro Display XDR.
The new display is being developed under the codename J327, but at this point, details about technical specifications are unclear. According to sources, this display will have an Apple-made SoC, which right now is the A13 Bionic chip — the same one used in the iPhone 11 lineup.
Along with the A13 chip, the external display features the Neural Engine, which accelerates machine learning tasks. Although rumors suggest that Apple has been working on a less expensive display for regular users, the new external display with a dedicated SoC will likely be a new model to replace the current Pro Display XDR in the future.
MacDailyNews Take: Someday, we hope to have an Apple display “for the rest of us” with which we can replace our dual 27-inch 4K LG 27UK850-W units, $449.99 at Amazon currently)
A 4k 42 inch screen makes an excellent monitor, that has several advantages over Apple’s monitor. The DPI is lower, but you can still have more stuff open at once and readable. And you can have about ten of them for the cost of one Apple display.
(Curved would be nice at 42′ or so. But I don’t know if anyone makes that.)
I love my old Apple LED Display. It’s more than 10 years old and the image still beats most new displays, but the resolution isn’t what we expect these days.
Apple really needs to get this figured out. With so many people buying MacBooks, most Mac users are, by definition, having a sub-optimal Mac experience. If people want to cheap out and buy a $300 display, fine. Buy make sure there’s something available in an iMac-class display for those who care.
Why A13? Give it an M1, and have it run its own OS. Oh, wait… That’s an iMac 😉
Agree with MDN the unwashed masses needs a friendly price Apple display that won’t break the bank. Or else…