Apple reportedly working on successor to Pro Display XDR

Apple is internally testing a new external display with a dedicated A13 chip and also Neural Engine which is is likely to be the successor to Pro Display XDR.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

The new display is being developed under the codename J327, but at this point, details about technical specifications are unclear. According to sources, this display will have an Apple-made SoC, which right now is the A13 Bionic chip — the same one used in the iPhone 11 lineup. Along with the A13 chip, the external display features the Neural Engine, which accelerates machine learning tasks. Although rumors suggest that Apple has been working on a less expensive display for regular users, the new external display with a dedicated SoC will likely be a new model to replace the current Pro Display XDR in the future.

MacDailyNews Take: Someday, we hope to have an Apple display “for the rest of us” with which we can replace our dual 27-inch 4K LG 27UK850-W units, $449.99 at Amazon currently)