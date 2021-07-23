Apple stock expectations are once again high after recent boffo quarters

Analysts are mostly counting on Apple to deliver yet another quarter of double-digit earnings growth when the Cupertino Colossus reports fiscal Q3 results next week.
For those keeping score, AAPL has wowed analysts with solid double-digit results the last two quarters and three of the last four. In its fiscal Q2 alone, AAPL handily beat Wall Street’s expectations with a $23.6 billion profit on revenues that surged 54% to $89.6 billion. iPhone revenue in fiscal Q2 surged 65.5% to $47.94 billion, beating estimates on Wall Street by about $6 billion.
That’s got some analysts predicting a record-setting year in which net profit could eclipse $70 billion, nearly a third higher than last year’s, according to some estimates.
After a really bumpy start to the year that included a 20% correction from its peak, shares of Apple (AAPL—candlestick) have had a burst of energy over the last two months and now are nearly even with the S&P 500 Index (SPX—purple line) year-to-date…
AAPL is expected to report adjusted EPS of $1 per share, vs. earnings of $0.64 per share in the prior-year quarter, according to third-party consensus analyst estimates. Revenue is projected at $72.93 billion—up 22% from a year ago.
Options traders are pricing in about a 3.7% stock move in either direction around the upcoming earnings release around the coming earnings release.
You just watch. Tim Cook doesn’t give any guidance and the stock tanks. I’m not blaming Tim Cook. I’m just saying how Apple investors are very nit-picky about such things. I’m sure the stock will recover soon enough, but I really don’t see what the big deal is about guidance after Apple didn’t give guidance for a couple of quarters and Apple still beat earnings by a decent amount each time. I’m not concerned nor do I have any high expectations for Apple share gains. I’m doing well with Apple and most of my other dividend stocks. After seeing those terrible floods in Europe and China and those hellish wildfires in California and Oregon, I feel downright fortunate no matter how badly Apple bombs on earnings. Anyway, best of luck to Apple shareholders and maybe the third earnings quarter will be the charm. If not, there’s always the next quarter. It’s all good.