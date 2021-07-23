Apple stock expectations are once again high after recent boffo quarters

Analysts are mostly counting on Apple to deliver yet another quarter of double-digit earnings growth when the Cupertino Colossus reports fiscal Q3 results next week.

JJ Kinahan for Benzinga:

For those keeping score, AAPL has wowed analysts with solid double-digit results the last two quarters and three of the last four. In its fiscal Q2 alone, AAPL handily beat Wall Street’s expectations with a $23.6 billion profit on revenues that surged 54% to $89.6 billion. iPhone revenue in fiscal Q2 surged 65.5% to $47.94 billion, beating estimates on Wall Street by about $6 billion.

That’s got some analysts predicting a record-setting year in which net profit could eclipse $70 billion, nearly a third higher than last year’s, according to some estimates.

After a really bumpy start to the year that included a 20% correction from its peak, shares of Apple (AAPL—candlestick) have had a burst of energy over the last two months and now are nearly even with the S&P 500 Index (SPX—purple line) year-to-date…

AAPL is expected to report adjusted EPS of $1 per share, vs. earnings of $0.64 per share in the prior-year quarter, according to third-party consensus analyst estimates. Revenue is projected at $72.93 billion—up 22% from a year ago.

Options traders are pricing in about a 3.7% stock move in either direction around the upcoming earnings release around the coming earnings release.