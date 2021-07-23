Teardown reveals innards of Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack

Charger Lab has taken Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack apart to take a gander at what’s inside. The teardown offers details on how the ‌new accessory works and the jobs that each component performs.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

There are two batteries inside that are connected together, with the previously known 11.13 watt hour energy and 7.62 voltage. Each individual battery is 5.733Wh, based on the internal labeling. At the back of the ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌, there’s a large metal plate to help with heat dissipation. Underneath the heat shields on the front, there are all of the chips that allow the ‌MagSafe Battery Pack‌ to function.

