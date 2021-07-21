Analyst: iPhone 13 to offer option of 1 TB storage

Wedbush analysts have reiterated a claim that there will be, for the first time, a 1 TB iPhone 13 storage tier coming this September.

Wedbush via 9to5Mac’s Ben Lovejoy:

From a spec perspective, we have increased confidence that iPhone 13 will have a 1 terabyte storage option which is double from the highest Pro storage capacity today (512GB) and will also include a number of enhancements with Lidar across all iPhone 13 models.

We believe based on our recent Asia supply chain checks that iPhone 13 demand will be similar/slightly stronger than iPhone 12 out of the gates which speaks to our thesis that this elongated “supercycle” will continue for Cupertino well into 2022.

This positive outlook gives us enhanced confidence that 2021’s launch timing will be “normal.” From a timing perspective, we believe the current iPhone 13 launch is slated for the third week in September.