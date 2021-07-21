iPhone assembler Foxconn says deadly China floods not impacting operations

At least 25 people have died in floods in China’s central province of Henan, a dozen of them in an underground subway tunnel in its capital Zhengzhou. Taiwan’s Foxconn, which operates a plant in Zhengzhou assembling Apple iPhones, said there was no direct impact on the factory.

Reuters:

About 100,000 people have been evacuated in Zhengzhou, an industrial and transport hub, where rail and road links were disrupted. Dams and reservoirs have swelled to warning levels and thousands of troops are taking part in the rescue effort in the province.

Twelve people died and more than 500 were pulled to safety after a subway tunnel flooded, state media reported, while social media images showed train commuters immersed in chest-deep waters in the dark and one station reduced to a large brown pool.

More rain is forecast across Henan for the next three days, and the People’s Liberation Army has sent more than 5,700 soldiers and personnel to help with search and rescue.

From Saturday to Tuesday, 617.1 mm (24.3 inches) of rain fell in Zhengzhou, almost the equivalent of its annual average of 640.8 mm (25.2 inches). The three days of rain matched a level seen only “once in a thousand years”, the Zhengzhou weather bureau said.

Schools and hospitals were marooned and people caught in the floods flocked to shelter in libraries, cinemas and museums.