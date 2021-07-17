Apple donates to flood relief efforts in Western Europe

Apple will donate to flood relief efforts in Western Europe, where torrential rains have ravaged Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and surrounding areas.
More than 150 are confirmed dead in unprecedented flooding in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands, with high waters damaging roads, homes, bridges, and other infrastructure. Another 1,300 people are missing, with multiple small villages devastated by flood waters.
Melissa Eddy for The New York Times:
German authorities said late Thursday that after confirming scores of deaths, they were unable to account for at least 1,300 people.
That staggering figure was announced after swift-moving water from swollen rivers surged through cities and villages in two western German states, where the death toll passed 90 on Friday in the hardest-hit regions and other fatalities were expected.
At least 11 more people were reported to have died in Belgium, according to authorities who also ordered inhabitants of downtown Liège to evacuate as the Meuse River, which flows through its center, overflowed its banks.
The storms and resulting high water also battered neighboring Switzerland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg as a slow-moving weather system threatened to dump even more rain on the inundated region overnight and into Friday.
MacDailyNews Update: Police said that more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany’s Ahrweiler county, one of the worst-hit areas, and more casualties are feared, the AP reports. Another 43 people were confirmed dead in neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state. Belgium’s national crisis center put the country’s confirmed death toll at 24 and said it expects the number to rise.
We in Belgium appreciate Tim Cook’s gesture and Apple’s help! 💚
This is not something dreamed up by Al Gore or Greta Thunberg. The first academic article on anthropogenic global warming was published in 1898—133 years ago.
In 1989–32 years ago–a former research chemist warned the UN General Assembly that greenhouse gases were “changing the environment of our planet in damaging and dangerous ways.
“The result is that change in future is likely to be more fundamental and more widespread than anything we have known hitherto. It is comparable in its implications to the discovery of how to split the atom. Indeed, its results could be even more far-reaching.
“It is no good squabbling over who is responsible or who should pay. We shall only succeed in dealing with the problems through a vast international, co-operative effort.”
Who was this “Leftist Environmental Terrorist?”
Margaret Thatcher
Most of them. Earth just had the 5th hottest June in history; #1 on land, partially offset by La Niña in the Pacific. Even with the La Niña, 2021 is on track as a top-10 hottest year. The only 7 years that were hotter Jan-June have all been since 2010.
Death Valley hit 130 last week, the highest reliably recorded temperature ever anywhere on earth. Lytton, British Columbia broke their national record less than three weeks ago, broke that record again the next day, and broke it again with 121 (higher than any temperature ever in Europe or South America, or north of 45 degrees), before the town burned down on the fourth day. Wildfires all over western North America are well ahead of 2020’s record.
Historically, about 3 named tropical cyclones hit the US in a year. Last year, it was 11 and we already have had three in 2021, with the peak of the season still almost 2 months away. Hundreds have died in the German flooding. There was recently a tornado outbreak in the Czech Republic.
The scientists who have devoted a lifetime of study to the climate aren’t surprised that their “dire predictions” about an increase in the frequency of extreme weather events are “coming true.” They are only surprised that it is happening so soon. Most of their models are pretty close to the central trend of rising temperatures, but are behind the curve on extreme events.
As Ronald Reagan often pointed out, Lady Thatcher was a clever woman. Oh, and I was a card-carrying Republican in 1989, working every day with several Republican elected officials who found my enthusiasm for their policies more than satisfactory. Most of their supporters back then were economically dependent on farming, ranching, and hunting. They put protecting the local ecosystem from exploitation as a very high priority. Not like the “drill, baby, drill” crowd today.
World temperature records go back about 170 years. There is plenty of year-to-year variability, but there has not been a single year since 1990 cooler than the hottest year before 1950. The 11 hottest years are (low to high): 2009, 2013, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2017, 2015, 2019, 2016, and 2020. The last six years are the hottest six. One year could be a fluke. Six years is a trend.
Look at the graph here: https://public.wmo.int/en/media/press-release/2020-was-one-of-three-warmest-years-record
Somebody who can look at those numbers and claim “we’re at a solar minimum; it is cool, not hot,” needs a change in their meds to control their delusions.
Perhaps you will awaken one day in a place where it is 130 degrees and realize that temperatures that high are lethal to human beings in a few hours without air conditioning because human beings have never encountered temperatures that high since our emergence as a species.
