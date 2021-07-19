Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup may feature an always-on display like Apple Watch

With the next-gen iPhone 13 lineup a mere 8-10 weeks away, the rumor mill is ramping up with all manner of specification leaks from a new Apple “A15” system on a chip to an always-on display like Apple Watch – with a smaller notch.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The next iPhones are only about two months away and the company is expecting to make a big splash as economies reopen. Apple has tasked suppliers with building up to 90 million new iPhones for this fall. That’s a 20% increase over the 75 million units Apple planned for the iPhone 12 in 2020 — despite only readying mostly minor changes. Expect a faster A15 chip, smaller notch, a new display for better battery life and the potential of an Apple Watch-like always on mode and a 120Hz refresh rate and upgrades to video recording.

MacDailyNews Take: The more we hear about the next-gen iPhone 13 models, especially the Pro units, the more excited we get to upgrade!