iPhone 13 series said to feature massive increases in battery capacities

According to a new report from reliable leaker L0vetodream, Apple’s iPhone 13 series is expected to feature noticeably larger battery capacities this year, as power-hungry features such as ProMotion displays finally make their way from iPad to iPhone.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

According to Lovetodream, here are the battery statistics for the iPhone 13 series, compared to the current iPhone 12 capacities: • iPhone 12 mini – 2,227mAh

• iPhone 13 mini – 2,406mAh (8% increase) • iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro – 2,815mAh

• iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro – 3,095mAh (9.9% increase) • iPhone 12 Pro Max – 3,687mAh

• iPhone 13 Pro Max – 4,352mAh (18% increase) This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the iPhone 13 series could feature larger batteries. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported in March that the iPhone 13 series will include larger batteries, thus making each model heavier than its predecessor.

MacDailyNews Take: So far, we’re loving the post-Jony Apple! Bring on the bigger battery capacities in the iPhone 13 series – better late than never!

The law of diminishing returns can also be applied to industrial design. Apple’s eternal quest for thinness eventually runs into issues such as bulging camera assemblies, battery capacity, strength (breakability), etc. – is Apple’s quest for thinness now bordering on the quixotic?

So, is it “you can never be too thin” or is it “thin enough is thin enough?” — MacDailyNews, December 21, 2015

What’d be wrong with slightly thicker iPhone with more battery life and a flush camera assembly? — MacDailyNews, December 21, 2015

Hey, Jony: Enough with the thin.

Everything is thin enough. Sometimes too thin. Thinner isn’t the answer to everything, nor is thinness intrinsic to good design. We’d gladly take a bit more robustness and battery life over more unnecessary thinness, thanks. – MacDailyNews, June 25, 2018

If Apple made an iPhone model that was the smartphone equivalent of the Panasonic Toughbook — thick, heavy, full of battery, and virtually indestructible — they’d never be able to make enough of them. — MacDailyNews, November 2, 2018