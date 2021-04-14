Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro said to be thicker with smaller notch, sport larger rear camera array

New iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal the phone’s external design with a smaller TrueDepth notch compared to the iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 13 Pro will also feature a 6.1-inch display and a larger, triple rear camera array.

Sanket Vijayasarathy for 91Mobiles:

These iPhone 13 Pro renders, which we have received from industry sources, reveal the phone’s design from all angles. We have heard several reports speculating about the upcoming iPhone 13 series, with the smaller notch grabbing a lot of headlines. We can now confirm a few of these rumours, as the exclusive iPhone 13 Pro renders show the phone with a notch that is smaller than the one on the iPhone 12 Pro. Apple has managed to reduce the size of the notch by moving the earpiece above the sensors. The renders seem to show a bigger square-shaped rear camera module compared to the one on the iPhone 12 Pro. This could suggest that Apple is going with larger camera sensors on the iPhone 13 Pro. The three cameras will be accompanied by an LED flash and LiDAR sensor for improved portrait shots. As per our source, the iPhone 13 Pro will come with a 6.1-inch screen, which is the same as the iPhone 12 Pro’s display. The upcoming Apple flagship measures 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.6 mm, which means it is ever so slightly thicker than the iPhone 12 Pro.

MacDailyNews Take: The inelegant kludge is finally shrinking! Here’s to a smaller notch in iPhone 13 Pro! Hopefully, “thicker” means more battery, too.

What’d be wrong with slightly thicker iPhone with more battery life and a flush camera assembly?

Yes, we know Apple thinks thinness sets iPhone apart from all other so-called smartphones (actually, it’s the operating system, the software and the ecosystem), but the iPhone 6/Plus and iPhone 6s/Plus are simply too thin to house their camera assembly.

iPhone 6s is 0.28 inch (7.1 mm) thin. Samsung’s Galaxy S6 is 0.27 inch (6.8 mm). The “thicker” iPhone 6s easily outsells the thinner Galaxy S6. Obviously, at this point, the selling point of “thinness” is overrated.

iPhone 6 and 6s has battery life issues for heavy iPhone users (hint: get an Apple Watch. You’ll use your iPhone less and the battery will easily outlast even the longest day).

The law of diminishing returns can also be applied to industrial design. Apple’s eternal quest for thinness eventually runs into issues such as bulging camera assemblies, battery capacity, strength (breakability), etc. – is Apple’s quest for thinness now bordering on the quixotic?

So, is it “you can never be too thin” or is it “thin enough is thin enough?” — MacDailyNews, December 21, 2015