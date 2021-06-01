Apple TV app launches on Nvidia Shield with 4K, Dolby Atmos support

Both the Apple TV app and Apple TV+ are now available on the Android TV-based Nvidia Shield streaming device.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

Starting June 1, Nvidia Shield owners will be able to stream content via the Apple TV app, including the Cupertino tech giant’s full slate of originals and other TV shows and films purchased through Apple’s platforms.

The support includes 4K HDR picture quality and Dolby Atmos. Owners of a 2019 Nvidia Shield model will also be able to take advantage of 4K AI-based upscaling, which allows older content to appear sharper on higher-resolution displays. Additionally, all Shield users will be able to control the Apple TV app using basic Google Assistant commands.

Earlier in 2021, Apple expanded its Apple TV app and Apple TV+ service to Chromecast with Google TV hardware.