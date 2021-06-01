Apple updates iWork for macOS and iOS with new linking features and more

Apple today updated its suite of iWork apps, including Pages, Keynotes, and Numbers for iOS and macOS, with new features for Apple’s Schoolwork and the ability to link web pages, email addresses, and more.

Apple’s iWork: Pages, Numbers, and Keynote./caption]

Apple’s Pages, Numbers, and Keynote are the best ways to create amazing work. Templates and design tools make it easy to get started. You can even add illustrations and notations using Apple Pencil on your iPad. And with real‑time collaboration, your team can work together, whether they’re on Mac, iPad, or iPhone, or even if they’re stuck using a crappy Windows PC.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

For Pages and Numbers on iOS and macOS, the updates include the ability for users to link different elements, such as a link to a web page, an email address, and phone number to different shapes, objects, lines, and text boxes. Unfortunately, Keynote doesn’t get this feature but, alongside Pages and Numbers, does now enable teachers using Apple’s Schoolwork feature to “view student progress, including word count and time spent.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s iWork updates, which is comprised of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, are available for free via the App Store on iOS/iPadOS and macOS.