“Apple has a problem. They’re too good at making money,” Michael Batnick, CFA, Director of Research at Ritholtz Wealth Management, writes for The Irrelevant Investor. “Their most recent quarterly statement revealed that they are sitting on $38 billion in cash and cash equivalents.”
Michael Batnick for The Irrelevant Investor:
If we expand our definition of cash to include current and non-current marketable securities, think bonds, then they have $195 billion in cash. You know $195 billion is a lot of money. It doesn’t need context. So I won’t tell you how many companies in the S&P 500 it could buy with all that cash. Just kidding. The answer is 460.
Apple isn’t hoarding cash because they’re preparing for the apocalypse. They literally cannot distribute it fast enough to their shareholders. Over the last five years, they’ve spent a quarter of a trillion dollars on buybacks and dividends.
But the money just keeps piling up, and they’ve gotta do something with it… Josh and I are going to talk about what Apple’s next move should be and much more on tonight’s WAYT (What Are Your Thoughts):
MacDailyNews Take: How about, for a start, if you want to distribute it to shareholders quickly, being a bit more generous with the dividend?
There’s plenty they could do with those reserves – pay a more generous dividend to shareholders, increase employee salaries, make capital investments – I’m just spitballing here. 😀
2 out of your 3 ideas are ‘give money away’? Thanks. 😐
I don’t know which two you equate with “giving money away,” but if one of them is the part about shareholder dividends, that was MDN’s idea. And I doubt the capital investments one could be twisted around to be considered “giving money away” either.
Except in the South before 1865, compensating your employees for the work they perform is hardly a “give away,” either.
They could invest in space rockets to start a business taking tourists to the moon
Classy problem.
I’m for an increase in dividends, possibly a purchase to enhance APPLE TV+ (Critireon Collection) and an increase in pay to retail sales staff. A pay supplement could be offered to employees on the factory floors. Also keep share buyback program going.
How about Apple lowering its prices?
Apple products are worth whatever some sucker is willing to pay for them and not one dime more.
But they are worth a dime less, Amazon regularly has sales and even Apple drops it’s prices for African American Friday and Cyber Monday (it’s not PC to say bl*ck anymore, is it)?
Apple should think more like Norway (Norwegian sovereign wealth fund) and less like the UK under Thatcher, just because you have the money (North Sea Oil) doesn’t mean you should waste it. Continue to think ahead.
What Apple could do with all their money:
Make a Camcorder.
Make a wireless/wired data network of their own.
Create their own user-friendly con-artist-unfriendly bitcoin or banking system.
Write software to perform functions that the Mac is currently weak at: 3D rendering, Business software, Games.
Buy a third world country and fix it.
Make a distro of Linux that works well enough that Microsoft would be unable to make any more money.
Make a paid ad blocker that pays the people that the ads were supporting.