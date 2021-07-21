“Apple has a problem. They’re too good at making money,” Michael Batnick, CFA, Director of Research at Ritholtz Wealth Management, writes for The Irrelevant Investor. “Their most recent quarterly statement revealed that they are sitting on $38 billion in cash and cash equivalents.”

If we expand our definition of cash to include current and non-current marketable securities, think bonds, then they have $195 billion in cash. You know $195 billion is a lot of money. It doesn’t need context. So I won’t tell you how many companies in the S&P 500 it could buy with all that cash. Just kidding. The answer is 460.

Apple isn’t hoarding cash because they’re preparing for the apocalypse. They literally cannot distribute it fast enough to their shareholders. Over the last five years, they’ve spent a quarter of a trillion dollars on buybacks and dividends.

