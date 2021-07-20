Apple postpones office return by at least a month over COVID-19 concern

Apple is postponing its deadline to return to the office by at least a month – to October at the earliest – citing to a resurgence of COVID-19 across many countries, Bloomberg News reports Tuesday, citing “people familiar with the matter.”
CEO Tim Cook originally said in a June company memo that employees should begin returning to offices in early September for at least three days a week.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
The iPhone maker becomes one of the first U.S. tech giants to delay plans for a return to normality as COVID-19 persists around the world and cases involving a highly transmissible variant increase. Apple will give its employees at least a month’s warning before mandating a return to offices, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing internal policy.
Corporations across the globe are grappling with how to adjust to shifting work demands in the post-Covid era. Apple’s decision comes as its own employees criticized the September deadline as too early.
Even before COVID, the company had grappled with a potential loss of talent as workers — despite being relatively high earners — complain they can barely afford the extraordinary cost of living in the San Francisco Bay Area. Just a few years after completing the multibillion-dollar Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, Apple is now ramping up efforts to decentralize out of Silicon Valley.
MacDailyNews Take: Overabundance of caution is par for the course in highly litigious times.
25 Comments
Tim Cook’s spineless non-leadership is on full display here. With non-confrontational Cook “in charge,” Apple may never go back to work.
COVID-19 primarily affects non-vaccinated people over the age of 75 with comorbidities – in other words, basically nobody Apple is actually asking to finally return to actual work. It’s just an excuse to continue being lazy “working” remotely (running personal errands, watching children, doing yard work, at the beach, etc. – we all know what really goes on).
Exactly. Spineless Cook bowing to snowflake pressure and over hyped media reports of Covid. You’re vaccinated, what is the problem bedwetters?
Never go back to lockdowns, media scare tactics and DISCREDIT Fauci — we are free from all of it…
Perhaps somebody should tell the 1300 people in the hospital in Missouri, most of whom are either vaccinated and over 60 or unvaccinated and under 60, that they are just lazy folk trying to get out of working.
I hope most of your patients are ducks who can understand your language. You clearly have no grasp of the human language used to describe all the safeguards that employers have in place to ensure that people working from home are really working.
How about the under 60 and vaccinated like most Apple employees?
Oh, we aren’t allowed to talk about them. TxLoser’s story.
COVID-19 is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.
Pants on fire.
“[On July 14] CoxHealth’s hospital in Springfield [Missouri] was treating 125 COVID-19 patients as of Monday. The city’s other major hospital, Mercy Hospital Springfield, reported 134 patients with COVID-19, including several children. More than 20 were on ventilators.”
https://www.npr.org/2021/07/13/1015581093/covid-cases-in-parts-of-missouri-and-arkansas-surge-to-levels-not-seen-since-win
You are either a liar or lack basic English reading comprehension.
None of the children are on ventilators, despite your transparent insinuation or poor parsing of a shoddily-written (perhaps intentionally) paragraph.
Again, in general, COVID-19 is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65. All of the rest is simply fear-mongering.
I didn’t say the children were on ventilators. I said they were in the hospital, among 134 people in one hospital, many of whom are below 65. Real licensed physicians would not be hospitalizing those patients if Covid were not dangerous enough to justify it.
The COVID-19 vaccines, developed and produced in record time thanks to President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, have dramatically reduced the frequency and fatality of COVID-19, exactly as it was intended.
The people insisting we continue to put our lives on hold are setting unrealistic and decidedly anti-scientific goals because they like control and want to use fear to “work from home” forever, force public funding for pet projects, etc.
Don’t allow power-hungry authoritarian Democrats, lazy Apple employees who want to continue their endless overpaid “remote work” vacation, or anyone else to ruin your life.
Live your life, like a real American!
And, why are those children in the hospital with COVID-19?
Because they are obese, have diabetes, asthma and/or other comorbidities.
TxLoser,
We’ve already been through this nearly a year ago, dullard:
Truth Detector,
Sure I remember our discussions eighteen months ago. You were attacking me as wildly alarmist for suggesting that there might be more than a few hundred American deaths from the new virus.
What I find amazing is that you are still making exactly the same argument 624,998 American deaths later.
No, it isn’t “weak flu,” any more than World War II (407,316 American deaths over 45 months) was a minor squabble.
“most of whom”
What does that mean? 51%?
Fauci is a liar. Just like you, liar.
Could someone from the Govt’s Misinformation Bureau please chime in here with the correct information…it’s obvious we are faced with some disinfo and or, misinfo?
Tony?
Of course, who knows if the real reason is COVID related, or if they actually got enough pushback from employees who figured out that their jobs could be done just as well remotely that management had to take notice and rethink things, and this is them buying some time to figure out what to do.
More conservative elements probably would want management to take a more alpha superior stance and lay down the law with an iron fist, but in the end, hopefully saner heads will prevail for the mutual benefit of Apple, its employees, and its products.
Apple has been over-wrought on this forever, their video keynotes had at least a minute of what they did to keep people safe.. they’ve kept stores closed in places where most other stores were open and doing fine.. the list could go on..
Every time the media coughs up another thing about Covid, its usually over done.. saner medical professionals, (there are actually some out there) note that the actual impact is very low, but that doesn’t stop the media from blowing up probably inflated stats some somewhere.
.
People have to realize, that people get sick, people die from some illnesses, if this keeps up, you won’t be able to sneeze without someone trying to toss you into quarantine whether you really ill or not. Sure that maybe an exaggeration, but there are inherent risks in life and if all your going to do is look for how to avoid getting sick, your never going to live..
When did society become so soft? Gee..I can’t see any problem allowing those afraid to be around other people control over those who aren’t. Tell me again what the point of these ‘vaccines’ is?
Perpetual fear…
Where I live in NYC, the people who had to hustle to make money got back to work as soon as they could. If they didn’t work, they didn’t get paid. There wasn’t any way they could work remotely if they worked in the fast food business or supermarkets or pharmacies. If you’re not going to get paid, there’s little reason to just sit home and hope things improve. I’m retired, so I don’t have to go to work but I did have to go shopping for food and all throughout the pandemic, most of the places I needed to buy food from remained open. I always made sure I tipped the supermarket cashiers who had to deal with the public on a daily basis. I always thanked the bus drivers who got me to where I needed to go whenever I had to use the bus. I mainly go everywhere using my bicycle or electric scooter so I rarely use the bus or trains.
I understand how people who work remotely don’t want the hassle of coming into work anymore. It’s cool to sit around in pajamas all day long and never have to waste time to combat the auto traffic. When I did word-processing, I would have been happy to work from home and only occasionally go into the office. That would have been sweet to save two hours of commuting time each day. I always had a Mac, a laser-printer and an internet connection since the 1990s, so I was set.
I’m 73 years-old and I’m fully vaccinated but I continue to wear my KN-95 masks in public. I’m just playing it safe. Buses and trains in NYC require riders to wear masks so I’ll keep wearing one until that mandate is changed and maybe I’ll wear it longer. Not sure about that. In Manhattan, many people don’t even bother to wear masks or social-distance anymore. They don’t seem to have any fears of the virus but that’s how young people are. The teenagers at the parks are playing touch sports with no masks and they’re breathing hard. So it’s strange how varied the thinking is. Some people are worried about catching Covid-19 but others don’t worry about it, at all. I believe if you’re vaccinated, there’s no good reason not to return to work at the office. Now those Apple employees are just milking it but I don’t blame them if they can get away with it.
Having lived in Manhattan for several years, I can get where the attitudes around COVID and social distancing come from. That place is a can of sardines. At least when I lived up in Washington Heights and rode the 1/A trains downtown, you could at least breathe. Then the one year I lived in Staten Island and had to ride the 4/5 train up from Bowling Green (after the ferry), we were literally smooshed up against each other.
In an environment like that, if you go out, you don’t social distance because there’s no room to. But then when that’s the case, during a pandemic, in order to avoid getting sick, the only way to social distance is literally to stay home.
Question: Do tech companies “need” to have workers come to the office? . . . My friend worked for General Electric in the early 2000s, and they were already doing videoconfering at the time, connecting with managers around the world . . . I knew a guy who worked for a firm that subcontracted with Apple– he did jobs like updating the code for an app like Keynote– I don’t think he was even allowed to set foot in Apple Park (as he was a subcontractor) . . . so I think this notion that “people need to go to the office to work” is outdated (especially for tech companies) . . . . My personal opinion is that managers like to have employees in the office, so they can micromanage them, and basically feel like they have a sense of “control” over them . . . but moving forward, I don’t see employees having loyalty to a company (even Google employees have an average lifespan of 3 years) . . . Companies will need to have more flexible work schedules, to compete for the best workers, and I expect to see more new companies (like wordpress.org, owned by Automattic) that create a company structure built around remote workers.
The answer is no, they don’t. This whole attitude of railing against remote work, characterizing it as an “overpaid vacation” and the employees who are pushing for it as entitled and lazy is a notion pushed by managers who want to, just as you said, micromanage and control their employees, while the working class who buy into these arguments are right wingers who want to fulfill their fetish for some sort of moral superiority by simping for managers, and by extension, simping for capitalism.
Employees don’t want to work remotely because of the pandemic. It’s just the pandemic made them realize that they could, and they want to maintain that newfound freedom over their work process that they’ve gained. Only narcissistic control freaks and the right wingers who simp for them (because they themselves are thwarted narcissistic control freaks) would want to take that freedom away.
How gullible and stupid do you need to be to think the published covid number are real after all the proof has been exposed that they are fake?
The excess mortality figures suggest that the Covid fatality numbers are quite significantly low. There is no credible “proof” that they are high.