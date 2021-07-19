30 more countries now support the Apple Watch ECG app with watchOS 7.6

Apple on Monday released watchOS 7.6 which enabled the Apple Watch ECG app – with both ECG and irregular heart rate notifications — now available in 30 additional countries and territories (see full list below).

With the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later, patients who experience symptoms such as rapid or skipped heartbeat, or receive the irregular rhythm notification, can capture an ECG and record their symptoms. This real world data can enable you to make more informed and timely decisions regarding further evaluation and care.

The ECG app uses the electrical heart sensor built into the Digital Crown and the back crystal of Apple Watch Series 4 or later to record a single lead ECG similar to a Lead I ECG. The ECG app then provides a result of sinus rhythm, atrial fibrillation, atrial fibrillation with high heart rate, or poor recording, and prompts the user to enter any symptoms such as rapid or pounding heartbeat, dizziness, or fatigue. The waveform, results, date, time, and any symptoms are recorded and can be exported from the Health app as a PDF to share with a clinician. If the patient notes symptoms that indicate a serious condition, they are prompted to immediately call emergency services.

The 30 countries and territories that now support the Apple Watch ECG app with watchOS 7.6:

• Andorra

• Anguilla

• Antigua & Barbuda

• Brunei

• Bulgaria

• Cook Islands

• Cyprus

• Dominica

• Estonia

• Fiji

• French Southern Territories

• Gibraltar

• Guadeloupe

• Guernsey

• Haiti

• Isle of Man

• Jersey

• Monaco

• Montserrat

• Nauru

• Norfolk Islands

• Seychelles

• Slovenia

• St. Barthélemy

• St. Helena

• St. Kitts & Nevis

• St. Martin

• St. Vincent & Grenadines

• Ukraine

• Vatican City

MacDailyNews Note: See the full list of countries where the Apple Watch ECG app is supported here.